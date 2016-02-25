The Aristocrats line up G3 shows

The Aristocrats have announced that they’ll hook up with Steve Vai and Joe Satriani for a series of G3 summer shows.

So far, only three Italian concerts have been announced – although further dates will be confirmed in the near future.

Guthrie Govan, Marco Minnemann and Bryan Beller say: “We are all extremely excited and absolutely honoured to be sharing the bill with Joe Satriani and Steve Vai for this run of G3 shows.

“We have a tremendous amount of respect for Joe and Steve as groundbreaking artists in the world of instrumental rock who continue to bring it year after year.

“It will be a special privilege to bring our subversive brew of Aristocratic musical mayhem to the G3 stage – and especially the G3 audience. Let the games begin.”

The Aristocrats released their latest album Tres Caballeros last year and will also play gigs in Asia and Australia in September and October. Final dates will be announced in due course.

Jul 02: Rome Rock In Roma, Italy

Jul 03: Sogliano al Rubicone Piazza Matteotti, Italy

Jul 04: Ascoli Piceno Piazza del Popolo, Italy