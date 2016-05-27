The Answer wrap up album Solas

The Answer have completed work on their new album Solas.

The Northern Irish rock band will release the follow-up to last year’s Raise A Little Hell on October 14. It has been produced by Andy Bradfield and Avril Macintosh, who previously worked on their 2006 album Rise.

Frontman Cormac Neeson says: “All I will say about this record is that it’s a journey and one we’ve never really taken before so prepare yourselves for a few surprises. But don’t worry they are ridiculously good surprises – well I think so anyway.

“We’ll be giving you a few tasters of what’s to come when we take to the stage this summer.”

Further release details will be revealed in due course.

The band will head out on the road this summer to mark the 10th anniversary of their debut album Rise, including several dates supporting Whitesnake and an appearance at the Ramblin’ Man Fair on July 24.

The Answer will also be at this year’s TeamRock-sponsored HeavyCon event at Birmingham’s NEC which runs from September 30-October 2.

The Answer Rise 10th anniversary tour 2016

Jun 03: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jun 04: Mainburg Holledau Festival, Germany

Jul 12: Ljubljana Tivoli, Slovenia (With Whitesnake)

Jul 14: Verona Villafranca Castle, Italy (With Whitesnake)

Jul 15: Florence Pistoia Blues Festival, Italy

Jul 17: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 19: Paris Olympia, France (With Whitesnake)

Jul 21: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle (With Whitesnake)

Jul 23: Ebbw Vale Gwent Steelhouse Festival, UK

Jul 24: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Jul 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway (With Whitesnake)

Jul 27: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway (With Whitesnake)

Jul 29: Kuopio Rock Cock, finland

Aug 06: Slupsk Charlotta Valley, Poland

Aug 07: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Aug 09: Pratteln Konzertfabrik, Switzerland (With Whitesnake)

Aug 11: Tilburg 013, Netherlands (With Whitesnake)

Aug 12: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Aug 13: Courtrai Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

