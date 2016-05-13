Live Preview: The Answer

The Answer are playing three intimate shows to mark the tenth anniversary of the band’s debut album. How recent do those times now seem?

I remember sitting in Olympic Studios like it was yesterday. Having said that, looking back at what the band has done, it also seems like a lifetime ago.

There’s a remastered and expanded version of the album out on June 17, and the band have contributed to the overhaul.

Of course, we hope that lots of those that bought it first time around will do so again, so to spend their hard-earned cash it must be worthwhile. We’ve jotted down some memories, and there’s a whole bunch of extras, but the main point was getting a vinyl edition of the record out at last.

Will you be playing Rise in its entirety at these shows?

We’ve only ever done that once before, but we will indeed – from start to finish.

You’re also playing at the Steelhouse Festival and the Ramblin’ Man Fair in July, which must be exciting?

Yeah. Ramblin’ Man is the successor to High Voltage, which we played at, and seems to be going from strength to strength.

Ramblin’ Man is part of a run of Euro festival dates with Whitesnake. Does the David Coverdale you know match the public perception of him?

[Laughs] The man I know is a great guy and he’s been a very strong supporter of our band. I like him a lot.

Early EPs and a demo prompted Classic Rock to name The Answer the Best New Band of 2005. Five albums on, do you think you’ve lived up to that potential?

I do, absolutely. We’ve spent ten years making quality records and we’re in the process of another that’s due in October.

Classic Rock 224: News & Regulars