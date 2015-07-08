The Answer launch Gone Too Long video

The Answer have released a video for Gone Too Long. It’s taken from this year’s Raise a Little Hell album, the follow-up to 2013’s New Horizon.

The band are currently playing their first US shows in half a decade, touring with Whitesnake. They’re also playing some headline shows and festival dates before returning to the Europe at the end of the month to play at Germany’s Wacken festival and an intimate show at The Borderline in London.

“Our first gig in Dallas was one of my favourite gigs of all time,” says frontman Cormac Neeson. “It may well have been an outpouring of pent up emotion having nearly missed our tour because of the visa crash [the band had to re-route their flights in order to obtain the correct documents] or maybe it was because this was our first gig on American soil in more than five years. Either way it rocked hard and we had the gig of our lives!!”

The new single has been mixed for radio by Chris Sheldon, who’s previously worked with Foo Fighters and Biffy Clyro, while the video was filmed in Belfast. “We decided to go for a minimal black and white treatment shooting in the old Empire venue,” says Neeson. “Darren Lee from Maverick Renegade Productions directed and edited the video - he always comes up trumps!”

Gone Too Long will be released on July 29.

Tour dates

08 Jul: Wabash Honeywell Centre, IN (w/ Whitesnake) 09 Jul: St Louis ORH, MO 10 Jul: Kansas City Daveys Headline show, MO 11 Jul: St Paul Myth, MO (w/ Whitesnake) 12 Jul: Chicago Reggies, IL (w/ Whitesnake) 14 Jul: Clear Lake Surf Ballroom, IA (w/ Whitesnake) 16 Jul: OshKosh Rock USA Festival, WI 17 Jul: Geneva Music Pk, IL (w/ Whitesnake) 18 Jul: Merrillville Star Plaza, IN (w/ Whitesnake) 20 Jul: Greensburg Palace Theatre, PN (w/ Whitesnake) 21 Jul: Washington DC DC9 22 Jul: New York Knitting Factory, NY 24 Jul: Green Bay Burning Cow Festival, WI 29 Jul: London Borderline, UK 30 Jul: Wacken Festival, Germany