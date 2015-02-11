The Answer reveal renegade release

The Answer have unleashed the first music from their Raise A Little Hell! album, the follow-up to 2013’s New Horizon. Long Live The Renegades is the album’s opening track.

“It’s a bit of a rocker and we tried a slightly different production technique on this track by keeping it very dry,” say the band. “The song is about just doing what you do best and having a bit of a bunker mentality. This is our fifth album and we’ve gone back to our earlier blues and roots style with what we think are harder rockin’ grooves. Hope you like it as much as we do!”

Raise a Little Hell will be released in the UK on March 9.

Album track listing:

Long Live the Renegades The Other Side Aristocrat Cigarettes & Regret Last Days of Summer Strange Kinda’ Nothing I Am What I Am Whiplash Gone Too Long Red I Am Cured Raise A Little Hell

Tour dates

Mar 06: Belfast, Limelight Mar 07: Dublin, Whelans Mar 09: Manchester, Academy 3 Mar 10 Leeds, The Key Club Mar 11: York, Fibbers Mar 12: Aberdeen, The Lemon Tree Mar 13: Glasgow, The Garage Mar 14: Newcastle, Riverside Mar 16: Grimsby, Yardbirds Mar 17: Liverpool, Arts Club Mar 18: Southend, Chinnery’s Mar 19: Nottingham, Rescue Rooms Mar 20: Birmingham, Institute Mar 21: Sheffield, The Corporation Mar 23: Norwich, Waterfront Mar 24: Bristol, Motion Mar 25: Brighton, Concorde 2 Mar 26: London, O2 Academy Islington Mar 27: Exeter, Lemon Grove Mar 28: Southampton, 1865