The Amity Affliction return with new album, single and tour dates

The Amity Affliction have announced that their new studio album will be released later this year.

The follow-up to 2016’s This Could Be Heartbreak is titled Misery and it’ll arrive on August 24 on Roadrunner Records.

To mark the announcement, the Australian outfit have shared a video for the lead track Ivy (Doomsday), which can be watched below.

It was written and co-directed by vocalist Joel Birch, with the promo the first chapter in what will be a three-part short film “chronicling a dark tale of three friends and their quest for vengeance.”

The Amity Affliction are about to head out on the road across North America on the Vans Warped Tour, and have also today announced a UK and European tour for later in the year.

Those shows will kick off with a performance at Munich’s Tonhalle on September 28 and conclude with a set at Antwerp’s Zappa on October 28. Dream State, The Plot In You and Endless Heights will support on select dates.

Find further details below, along with the Misery cover art and tracklist.

The Amity Affliction Misery tracklist

1. Ivy (Doomsday)

2. Feels Like I’m Dying

3. Holier Than Heaven

4. Misery

5. Kick Rocks

6. Black Cloud

7. D.I.E.

8. Drag The Lake

9. Beltsville Blues

10. Burn Alive

11. Nothing Left

12. The Gifthorse

The Amity Affliction 2018 UK & European tour dates

Sep 28: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Sep 29: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle T2, Germany

Oct 02: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Oct 03: Leeds The Church, UK

Oct 04: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Oct 05: Glasgow QMU, UK

Oct 07: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Oct 08: Bristol SWX, UK

Oct 09: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Oct 13: Villerbanne Centre Culturel Oecumenique, France

Oct 14: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

Oct 16: Vienna Arena, Austria

Oct 19: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Oct 21: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

Oct 22: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 23: Oslo John Dee Live Club & Pub, Norway

Oct 25: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Oct 26: Hannover Jahre Halle, Germany

Oct 27: Wiesbaden Kulturzentrum Schlachthof, Germany

Oct 28: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium