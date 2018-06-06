The Amity Affliction announce European and UK tour

The Amity Affliction have announced an extensive tour of Europe and the UK for later this year.

Starting in Germany on September 28, the Australian metalcore crew will tour the continent until the end of October, including seven dates in the United Kingdom.

For all of the shows, The Amity Affliction will be supported by The Plot In You, Dream State and Endless Heights.

Earlier this year, The Amity Affliction split with drummer Ryan Burt, with the band reporting he’s been struggling with mental health issues and that touring was taking a toll on his wellbeing.

The Amity Affliction Europe and UK tour

28 Sep: München, Tonhalle, DE

29 Sep: Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle, DE

30 Sep: Eindhoven, Effenaar, NE

02 Oct: Birmingham, O2 Academy 2, UK

03 Oct: Leeds, Church, UK

04 Oct: London, The Electric Ballroom, UK

05 Oct: Glasgow, Queen Margaret Union, UK

06 Oct: Hull, Welly:One, UK

07 Oct: Manchester, Academy 2, UK

08 Oct: Bristol, SWX, UK

09 Oct: Paris, Trabendo, FR

11 Oct: Madrid, Sala But, ES

12 Oct: Barcelona, Razzmatazz, ES

13 Oct: Lyon, CCO, FR

14 Oct: Zurich, X-Tra, CH

15 Oct: Bologna, Zona Roveri, IT

16 Oct: Wien, Arena, AT

17 Oct: Warsaw, Proxima, Poland

19 Oct: Leipzig, Täubchenthal, DE

20 Oct: Prague, Rock Cafe, CZ

21 Oct: Berlin, Astra, DE

22 Oct: Copenhagen, Pumpehuset, DK

23 Oct: Oslo, John Dee, NO

24 Oct: Gothenburg, Sticky Fingers, SE

25 Oct: Hamburg, Markhalle, DE

26 Oct: Hannover, Faust, DE

27 Oct: Wiesbaden, Schlachthof, DE

28 Oct: Antwerp, Zappa, BE