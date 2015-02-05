The Algorithm announce 10-date UK tour

Electronic-metal outfit The Algorithm will return to the UK in March, they’ve announced.

They played five shows in the country late last year – now they’ll return for a 10-date run with The Qemists.

The project, the mastermind of musician Remi Gallego, have also released a live promo for their track willsmith_. It was filmed at last year’s Euroblast festival in Cologne, Germany. View it below. It’s lifted from 2014 album Octopus4 – the follow-up to his 2012 debut Polymorphic Code.

Tickets for the shows are now available.

Mar 04: Bristol Thekla

Mar 05: London Oslo Hackney

Mar 06: Nottingham The Bodega

Mar 07: Sheffield Corporation

Mar 08: Leeds The Key Club

Mar 09: Glasgow King Tut’s

Mar 10: Manchester Soup Kitchen

Mar 12: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Mar 13: Birmingham Academy 3

Mar 14: Brighton Concorde 2