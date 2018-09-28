That Joe Payne to release new EP What Is The World Coming To

That Joe Payne has announced that he’s to release a new EP later this year.

What Is The World Coming To will launch on October 26 and is now available for pre-order.

The EP will be available on a CD featuring seven tracks and will include acoustic versions of I Need A Change and Moonlit Love – the originals debuted back in March this year.

The title track and a pop-reworking of Henry Purcell’s Music For A While from the CD will also be released on digital platforms. The other five tracks will only be available on the CD.

Payne is joined on the EP by Max Read, Duncan McLaughlin and Nic Willes, with the tracks recorded at The Lodge Recording Studios, Northampton.

Payne says: “I’ve come a long way this year, becoming mentally and physically stronger. I feel like a warrior – motivated, confident, fearless. I’m so in touch with myself right now. I really know who I am and what I’m about.

“People are gonna love this or hate it. Whatever’s said, I’m just proud of what I’ve overcome to make this record. It’s about facing demons head on. Refusing to be submissive.

“It’s not always easy to put yourself first – that’s human – but we should all feel in control of ourselves. It’s the least we deserve.”

To mark the announcement, Payne has released a video for the piano-led version of I Need A Change which can be watched below.

Payne will play two special shows at the Secret Cabaret at Simon Drake’s House Of Magic, London, on November 9 and 10.

He’ll perform his first concept piece in more than two years, along with a selection of fan favourites which Payne is expected to retire in 2019 in favour of new material.

That Joe Payne - What Is The World Coming To EP

1. What Is The World Coming To (CD & Digital)

2. Music For A While (CD & Digital)

3. I Need A Change (Acoustic) (CD Only)

4. Moonlit Love (Acoustic) (CD Only)

5. Origin Of Blame (Acoustic) (CD Only)

6. Who Created Me (Acoustic) (CD Only)

7. One And The Many (Acoustic) (CD Only)