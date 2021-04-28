That Joe Payne releases trailer for new live release

That Joe Payne has announced that he will release a new live album, By Name By Nature Tour on June 25. You can watch a new video trailer for the release below.

By Name By Nature Tour was recorded during a live performance by Payne and his band in October last year. In between lockdowns they performed to an enthusiastic socially-distanced audience, the set showcasing every song from Payne's acclaimed 2020 release By Name. By Nature, as well as some historic highlights from his collaborative past, such as his career defining counter-tenor Enid epic, One And The Many.

“As I said to the audience on the night of the show: I’ve honestly never been happier to be on stage," says Payne. "2020 came with its challenges, but by pulling off this ambitious production despite the limitations, we showed the world just how important our craft is to us. For that very reason, watching this show is like an emotional roller coaster, as we remember how much we’ve missed live music over the last year. I’m so proud of my amazing team of musicians and technicians who put their hearts and souls into this, and thank you to the wonderful audience who braved the pandemic to support us and the venue!”

The show features a virtual appearance by Ms. Amy Birks and was filmed and edited by Duncan McLaughlan of Veritesque Productions, with lighting by Karl Thompson. The audio recorded and mixed by Max Read at The Lodge Recording Studios.

Pre-order By Name By Nature Tour.

(Image credit: That Joe Payne)

That Joe Payne: By Name By Nature Tour

1. Intro - The Thing About Me Is

2. By Name. By Nature.

3. Nice Boy

4. In My Head

5. Capture Light [John Holden]

6. What is the World Coming To

7. End of the Tunnel

8. Who Created Me [The Enid]

9. The Origin of Blame [Methexis]

10. Moonlit Love

11. Music for a While

12. Love (Not the Same) [feat. Ms Amy Birks] 13. I Need a Change

14. One and the Many [Encore – video only]