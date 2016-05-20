Thank You Scientist confirm 2nd album on Claudio Sanchez label

Thank You Scientist have confirmed the release of their second album, Stranger Heads Prevail, via Coheed And Cambria mainman Claudio Sanchez’ label Evil Ink Records.

They’ve offered a hint of what to expect via an irreverent teaser video featuring a theremin-led song about their work.

The follow-up to 2014 debut Maps Of Non-Existent Places will arrive on July 29 – and they’ve described it as an attempt to create “a rock record with multiple layers” like The Beatles’ Abbey Road or Queen’s A Night At The Opera.

Thank You Scientist guitarist Tom Monda says: “This record has a lot of attention to detail, which will hopefully keep people coming back for more.

“We wanted to make something that held up to surface listens, as well as tailor to those who are listening with a microscope of sorts. With more listens, I feel the songs unveil themselves more and more.”

Frontman Salvatore Marrano adds: “This is a deeply personal record for me. I found myself continually needing to find the positive in all of the negative in our lives. We’re all just trying to sift through the bullshit to find a bit of hope.”

On signing the American outfit, Sanchez called Thank You Scientist “a rare band that stretches the boundaries of the listener’s expectation – a tornado of complexity and style that compel the audience to stay present for every note.”

Stranger Heads Prevail is available for pre-order now. More details will be released in due course.

Thank You Scientist: Stranger Heads Prevail tracklist