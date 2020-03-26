Testament’s Chuck Billy says he’s “feeling better” after coronavirus diagnosis

Earlier this week, it was reported that Testament frontman Chuck Billy, his wife Tiffany and some of the band’s crew had all been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The news came through weeks after the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy forced the cancellation of the band's show with Exodus in Milan.

Billy has now spoken about what it’s been like living with the virus in a new interview with The Metal Voice, and revealed that he’s been feeling better as the days go on.

Asked what his symptoms were, Billy says: “My body just ached: headaches, achy, wiped out. At first, I thought it was just jet lag and travelling, but then it came on like you knew you were sick – and it didn't really let up. It was just a lot of not sleeping.

“I really didn't get the fever, just the coughing and the headaches and being tired. And then we got to take our test. We did the drive-through test, where you roll down your window, they swab you and you're on your way. It takes seven days to get your results.

“So, from the day we got tested until getting the results, we started feeling better – still not sick, but definitely that headache and the tiredness and achy and just feeling really bad was starting to go away.”

Billy says he felt it in the first couple of days when he was “huffing and puffing” just walking to the bathroom and back. But he adds: “It didn't get any worse. We just kind of chilled, we weren't over-exerting ourselves. We really just took it easy and got a lot of rest."

He continues: “It all depends on how your body reacts and your health. My wife and I feel like we're in pretty good health. Right away, we isolated ourselves, quarantined and just haven't left and we're just riding it out and feeling better as the days go on.

“I think today was probably our most active day. We're up and out, trying to get out and do some things, where before, we were just shut down, stuck on the couch.”

Testament's upcoming album Titans Of Creation will be released on April 3. The band have already released the singles Children Of The Next Level and Night Of The Witch.

