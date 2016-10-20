Testament 'dumbfounded' by former bassist Christian's claims

Former Testament bassist Greg Christian’s repeated online rants about his time with the band have left guitarist Eric Peterson “dumbfounded.”

Christian left the band in 2014 and said in the aftermath of the split that he had been left with less than $150 to his name, also claiming that his former bandmates “took advantage” of him financially.

Christian’s latest rant sees him claim it was a “bad life choice” to stay with the band for as long as he did. He says: “The only way to make things right is with real money.

“I wasted my fucking life working for and investing my time and energy building something only to be ass out after all these years. At the time when I should be doing OK. It’s not like I didn’t earn it.”

Responding to the latest statement from Christian, Peterson insists the bassist was paid the same as everyone else in the band for his work on the road and that he was treated the same way as his bandmates.

Peterson tells Sticks For Stones: “Some people just aren’t happy. I don’t know what to say. I can talk crap and say stuff and go back and forth, but I don’t know what he wanted. What do you want? You’re making the same money as everybody else. I’m really dumbfounded by it.

“The road’s not easy. But we definitely don’t travel around in a van – we travel pretty comfortably. We have enough to eat, we make decent money. If you had to look at it as a job, you would definitely have a good job.

“I don’t know what to say to that. Whatever his personal strife is, I don’t know.”

Christian was replaced by Steve DiGiorgio and the band will release their 11th album Brotherhood Of The Snake on October 28 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Last year, Testament frontman Chuck Billy said he had to take on a day job between tours to make ends meet.

Christian is working on a new project called Trinity Fallen.

Testament Brotherhood Of The Snake tracklist

Brotherhood Of The Snake The Pale King Stronghold Seven Seals Born In A Rut Centuries Of Suffering Black Jack Neptune’s Spear Canna-Business The Number Game

