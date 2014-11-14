Ex Testament man Christian reveals financial woes

Former Testament bassist Greg Christian has revealed he has less than $150 to his name and is waiting for an unemployment payment.

He quit the band earlier this year as he said he was tired of never being paid. He’s since launched another verbal attack on his former bandmates as a result of money issues.

Now he says he has hardly any money left and he’s waiting for cash from the government.

He says on Facebook: “I’ve been on a bit of a sabbatical and wasted the better part of this year trying to save the un-savable. C’est la vie.

“Anyone that’s tried to call me, my dumb ass ran over my iPhone a couple days before Halloween. I still haven’t replaced it yet and have less than $150 to my name until my next EDD (unemployment) payment comes in, so my email has become my main communication.”

He also reveals he’s currently working on a couple of musical projects

He continues: “Starting to work with my favourite guitarist again Artak Ozan on both Kinnefret and Trinity Fallen. Trinity Fallen is ultimately what I want to do and where my heart is and Artak has just been amazing at helping me complete the songs. He’s added exactly what they needed, while keeping them completely true to form.

“I just wish we could find the other two asses for the other two seats to complete the package. In the meantime, I’m going to start filling in on bass for Kinnefret.”

Speaking after Christian’s departure, Testament frontman Chuck Billy said: “I think that the last tour he just wasn’t getting along, and he just decided that was going to be the last tour with us. So we just said, ‘Well, okay. I guess we’ll have to maybe look for what’s coming up in the future.”