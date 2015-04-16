Testament, Exodus men kept busy with day jobs

Testament’s Chuck Billy and Exodus’ Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza had to take on day jobs when they were away from their bands, they’ve revealed.

Both groups are currently on tour together across the US but reveal until recently, they had to work while away from music to make ends meet.

Souza tells MetalSucks: “I was a union carpenter – I was a foreman in the union for 21 years. When I got kicked out of Exodus in ’93 I got in the union my brother was in. When I rejoined Exodus that’s what I was doing and I made a really good living, but I’m much happier doing what I’m doing now.

Billy adds: “I was always the kind of guy that when I came off the road I didn’t want to sit at home, I had to stay busy. Fortunately I had a friend that owns a trucking company hauling mail.

“I ended up being a safety coordinator. I travelled around doing safety lectures to all the truck drivers. I quit that job probably three or four years ago and did it for 17 years.”

Billy reports the company was owned by his friend Willy Lange, who auditioned for Metallica prior to them hiring bassist Jason Newsted, and adds: “He understood the business and my love of music and let me do both. He said, ‘Get out of here, do what you want and I’ll see you when you get back.’”

Billy, who recently revealed he paved the way for Souza’s third stint with Exodus, said the follow-up to 2012’s Dark Roots Of Earth would be written on the road. Exodus’ last release was 2014’s Blood In, Blood Out. Souza and co will return to the UK in June:

Jun 23: London Underworld

Jun 24: London Underworld

Jun 25: Manchester Academy 3