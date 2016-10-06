Testament’s Chuck Billy reveals Canna-Business inspiration

Testament’s Chuck Billy says the band’s song Canna-Business celebrates the legal marijuana industry.

The frontman, who underwent chemotherapy in 2001 after a tumour was discovered in his chest, says he received his medical card last year, which allows him to legally possess, grow and use the drug after California legalised medical marijuana in 1996.

And the singer expresses hope that more people will eventually see the economic and health benefits of a regulated cannabis market.

He tells Marijuana.com: “I probably wrote Canna-Business about eight months ago, and it was just a play on words.

“After I got my medical card, my friends were telling me to get this new programme for my phone called Weedmaps. Next thing you know, I’m having weed delivered to my house.

“It’s crazy – whoever thought cannabis would become a legitimate business? The Canna-Business! I thought to myself, ‘I should write something about that’ after my first few deliveries.”

Billy continues: “I’ve been a longtime smoker. From when I was growing up using it recreationally and getting stoned to now, where it helps medicinally like you see with the epileptic children. It’s become much more than getting high on THC these days.

“Marijuana is definitely a tool that can ease the pain you’re going through, physically and mentally, when you’re going through something like that. It’s ‘to each, his own’ at that point.

“I’m a supporter of it. It’s taboo among everyone else, but it’s starting to make sense to people. As the other States catch on, eventually they’ll see the revenue it can provide for their state. It’d be incredible. You’re starting to see more and more people supporting it who don’t even use it to get high, they’re supporting it for the right reasons.”

Canna-Business appears on Testament’s upcoming 11th album Brotherhood Of The Snake which launches on October 28. It can be pre-order through Nuclear Blast’s online store.

Testament kick off a European tour later this month.

Brotherhood Of The Snake artwork

Testament Brotherhood Of The Snake tracklist

Brotherhood Of The Snake The Pale King Stronghold Seven Seals Born In A Rut Centuries Of Suffering Black Jack Neptune’s Spear Canna-Business The Number Game

Oct 28: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Oct 29: Hamburg Alsterdorfer Sporthalle, Germany

Oct 30: Forest National, Belgium

Oct 31: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 01: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Nov 02: Dublin Vicar Street, UK

Nov 04: London Roundhouse, UK

Nov 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 06: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Nov 07: Paris Casino de Paris, France

Nov 09: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Nov 10: Porto Coliseu, Portugal

Nov 12: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 13: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Nov 15: Lausanne Metropole, Switzerland

Nov 16: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Nov 17: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Nov 18: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Nov 19: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 21: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 22: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 23: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 25: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 26: Geiselwind Eventhall, Germany

Nov 27: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 29: Athens Gagarin 205, Germany

Nov 30: Thessalonika Principle Club Theatre, Greece