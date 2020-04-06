Testament celebrate album launch with animated video for Children Of The Next Level

Testament have marked the launch of their new studio album Titans Of Creation by releasing an animated video for the single Children Of The Next Level.

The promo was created by Balázs Gróf and features frontman Chuck Billy and co. like you’ve never seen them before.

The vocalist says: “Being so busy with touring, we weren't able to schedule a video shoot and thought we'd try something different and came up with a killer animated video for the song Children Of The Next Level.

“With the song being about the Heavens Gate cult, we thought it would make for a good visual story. It takes a lot of time and effort to make an animated video and it was really cool to watch the process as it came to life. I think it came out awesome."

Guitarist Eric Peterson adds: “Watching clips as it was being put together was exciting, but after seeing it for the first time from beginning to end, its hilarious as hell and lots of fun to watch.

“It sticks to the storyboard of lyrics while remaining very entertaining to watch and much more, I think even non-metal fans will love this too!”

Titans Of Creation is Testament’s 13th studio album and was released last Friday through Nuclear Blast.