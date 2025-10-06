"While younger generations fanny around with cynical pop compromises, they're here to break necks." Looking for the best thrash metal album of 2025? Testament have your back with Para Bellum

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Of all the legendary thrash metal bands that have survived, dignity intact, since their original heyday, Testament have weathered the 21st century with the most vigour and verve. Each of the three albums that they’ve released since roaring back into action with The Formation Of Damnation in 2008 have reinforced the eminently sensible view that the best bands improve with age.

Para Bellum makes the same point, but with more power and creativity than ever before. While younger generations fanny around with cynical pop compromises, Testament are here to break necks. But the Bay Area beasts’ 14th album of fresh material is far from a revisionist ticking-off for the new breed.

Instead, it showcases plenty of musical growth and an increasingly imaginative upgrade for the classic thrash sound. It is also ferociously, audaciously heavy. The opening For The Love Of Pain begins with a frantic drum fill, before blastbeating its way through truly dark and vicious riffs. Chuck Billy bellows and growls like only he can, as tangible black metal textures turn the whole five-and-a-half-minute eruption into an all-encompassing, cutting edge ‘fuck you’.

Recent single Infanticide A.I. is even better. A bilious cautionary tale about technology’s sinister mission creep, it’s a high-velocity juggernaut, brimming with joyous extremity. Alex Skolnick’s solos are simply breathtaking, and new drummer Chris Dovas goes at it like a total psycho.

There’s no let-up. Elegantly monstrous, orchestral ballad Meant To Be aside, every song goes for the throat. From the mid-paced mutilation of Shadow People and the brilliantly thuggish High Noon ( ‘Death soon!’), to Havana Syndrome’s old-school mutations and the title track’s caustic, convoluted grandeur, Para Bellum is vital, violent and stupidly exciting. More than 40 years after forming, Testament are still setting standards and smashing skulls.

Para Bellum is out this Friday, October 10, via Nuclear Blast