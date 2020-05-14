TesseracT will present Live In Lockdown tonight at 9pm

UK prog metallers TesseracT will stream a 'Live In Lockdown' session this evening through their YouTube channel. The band convened virtually in five different locations and three different countries to record a live session based around 2018's Sonder album. The whole session was mixed and mastered by guitarist Acle Kahney.

“With every album we have always tried to set up a ‘Live In The Studio’ session," explains bass player Amos Williams. "Where we would perform songs from our latest album as they have been performed on tour, which inevitably have some developments and changes, which just naturally spring up as we perform them repeatedly. For example, there’s a great many weird and wonderful studios around the world I would love to set us up in! However, this time around we just couldn’t get the five of us on the same continent, let alone the same studio.

"A few of us are ardent Twitchers, I myself am a novice cinematographer, so we figured we could try and do this in our respective studios/homes. We’ve nearly always lived far apart, so recording remotely has pretty much been the norm for us. It was just the filming bit we needed to overcome. Even those savvy amongst us had a few hurdles to overcome. I do feel that what we managed to produce is a great portrait of our times. As we all to some extent have a shared experience of weird just now, it was good to be out of our comfort zone and to try to keep this tradition alive when it would normally be impossible. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did.”

Watch TesseracT's Live In Lockdown at 9pm (BST).