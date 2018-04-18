Tesseract share extended version of Sonder track Smile

Tesseract - Sonder 1. Luminary

2. King

3. Orbital

4. Juno

5. Beneath My Skin

6. Mirror Image

7. Smile

Tesseract have shared an audio video for the album version of their track Smile.

They revealed the single version of the song in June last year, with the extended version set to appear on their new record Sonder, which will launch on Friday (April 20) via Kscope.

Speaking in a new interview with Metal Hammer about the follow-up to 2015’s Polaris, guitarist James Monteith says: “It’s the next one in the evolution.

“I think there are a few nods back to the early sound with some of the heavier riffs, but there are also a few nods to the second album, Altered State, in terms of the atmospherics.

“But I think it’s still its own thing that’s continued its evolution of the sound.”

Sonder will be released on CD, LP, clear vinyl, picture disc and via digital platforms, while a 2CD version will come with a binaural album bonus disc, which will provide a 360-listening experience specifically designed for headphones.

Last month, the band shared a video for Sonder track King.

They’ll head out on tour across North America later this week, and will return to Europe this summer which includes a set at the UK’s Download festival. The band also have a run of dates scheduled in Australia.

Tesseract 2018 tour dates

Apr 19: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Apr 20: Philadelphia TLA, PA

Apr 21: Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

Apr 22: Greensboro Arizona Pete’s, NC

Apr 24: Tampa Orpheum, FL

Apr 25: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Apr 27: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar & Grill, TX

Apr 28: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Apr 29: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

May 01: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

May 02: Phoenix Club Red, AZ

May 03: Los Angeles Regent, CA

May 04: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

May 05: Berkeley The UC Theatre, CA

May 07: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

May 08: Seattle El Corazon, WA

May 09: Vancouver Rickshaw Theater, BC

May 11: Edmonton Starlite, AB

May 12: Calgary Marquee, AB

May 14: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

May 15: Denver Summit, CO

May 16: Lawrence Granada, KS

May 18: Minneapolis Skyway, MN

May 19: Chicago Metro, IL

May 20: Detroit Majestic, MI

May 22: Toronto Opera House, ON

May 23: Montreal Club Soda, QC

May 24: New York Irving Plaza, NY

May 25: Monthly Irreversible Festival, Switzerland

Jun 08: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 28: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 13: Gavle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden

Jul 22: Tolmin Metal Days Festival, Slovenia

Sep 11: Perth Capitol, Australia

Sep 13: Hindmarsh The Gov, Australia

Sep 14: Melbourne 170 Russel, Australia

Sep 15: Sydney The Metro, Australia

Sep 16: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Nov 09: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 10: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Nov 11: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 12: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Nov 13: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Nov 14: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Nov 15: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 16: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway

Nov 17: Stockholm Kägelbanan, Sweden

Nov 19: Berlin Lido, Germany

Nov 20: Stuttgart, Im Wizemann

Nov 21: Vienna Flex, Austria

Nov 22: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 23: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Nov 24: Parma Campus Industry, Italy

Nov 25: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg