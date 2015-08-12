Tesseract reveal Martin Grech collaboration

Tesseract have revealed they’ve collaborated with acclaimed musician Martin Grech on their upcoming third album.

He’ll provide vocals on the track Hexes which appears on Polaris, released on September 18 via Kscope. And the band have released a teaser of what fans can expect. Hear it below.

Guitarist Acle Kahney says: “I was at a Martin Grech show over 12 years ago when he was touring his first album. I didn’t know his material at the time but it’s still one of the most memorable gigs I’ve been to. His music definitely became an influence and inspiration for me.”

Kahney adds that the idea to collaborate on the track came about while he and drummer Jay Postones were working with Grech on his as-yet-untitled new album.

He says: “We’d always spoken about trying to jam some ideas together or be involved with each other’s music in some way but nothing ever materialised until Polaris.

“The whole band are fans of his music so it felt like a no brainer. I’ve been wanting to do a collab with Martin for over decade. So it feels great to have someone who has inspired and influenced me become a part of the album.”

Grech adds: “Tesseract are a band I have long admired, and this has been yet another great experience working with talented artists I have deep respect for.”

Polaris sees the return of frontman Dan Tompkins and they issued a lyric video for the track Messenger earlier this month. The album is now available to pre-order.

Polaris tracklist

01. Dystopia 02. Hexes 03. Survival 04. Tourniquet 05. Utopia 06. Phoenix 07. Messenger 08. Cages 09. Seven Names

Oct 14: Brisbane The Zoo, Australia Oct 15: Marrickville Factory Theatre, Australia Oct 16: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia Oct 17: Adelaide Fowlers, Australia Oct 18: Perth Amplifier Bar, Australia