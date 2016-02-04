Tesseract issue Phoenix lyric video

Tesseract have released a lyric video for their track Phoenix.

It’s lifted from the band’s latest album Polaris, which launched last year via Snapper Music. The promo has been issued to coincide with the band’s UK tour with Nordic Giants and The Contortionist.

The band said of the album: “Polaris is a different scenario – the first chance for us as a group to stop and take stock of what we are right now, to explore a TesseracT of melody, dynamics, and singular focus. For the first time, too, we feel free from the bounds of genre-specific expectations.”

It was the band’s first release since the return of vocalist Dan Tompkins, who’d been replaced by Ashe O’Hara for 2013’s Altered State.

Earlier this week, guitarist James Monteith hinted they might release “re-workings” to coincide with their appearance at this year’s Download festival.