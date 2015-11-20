Nordic Giants join Tesseract tour

Nordic Giants will support Tesseract on their 2016 UK tour, it’s been announced.

The duo, who released their debut album A Seance Of Dark Delusions earlier this year, will join previously confirmed band The Contortionist for the dates across the country in February.

Tesseract bassist Amos Williams says: “We are always very keen to take unusual, unique, and creative acts out on tour with us. Bands like The Algorithm and Chimp Spanner have, in the past, allowed us to create a diverse and entertaining package.

“Continuing in the fashion, we are excited to announce that Nordic Giants are joining us and The Contortionist for the UK leg of the Polaris World Tour.

“Nordic Giants are a blissful mix of post rock, electronica prog. And along with The Contortionist will help us create a fantastic evening of boundary breaking noise.”

Tesseract released fourth album Polaris in September, which was their first release since the return of vocalist Dan Tompkins, who’d been replaced by Ashe O’Hara for 2013’s Altered State.

Tesseract, Nordic Giants, The Contortionist 2016 UK tour

Feb 03: Bristol Thekla, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham Library, UK

Feb 05: Manchester Academy II, UK

Feb 06: Glasgow Garage, UK

Feb 07: Leeds Stylus, UK

Feb 09: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Feb 10: Oxford Academy, UK

Feb 11: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK

Feb 12: London Koko, UK