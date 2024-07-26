TesseracT announce next phase of War Of Being world tour

UK prog metallers TesseracT have announced another European leg of their War Of Being world tour for January and February 2025.

The band have already traversed the globe on a run that has seen sold-out shows across multiple continents including North America, Europe, Australia & Asia. They return for a concerted run. through Europe that begins in Paris, France, on January 10 and completes at the Leeds Project House on February 15, including dates in Brighton, Cambridge and Cardiff.

"We're very excited to announce the second leg of the War Of Being world tour," says guitarist James Monteith. "We will kick this off in Europe in January, hitting many cities we didn't make it to the first time around. We're also performing in Croatia, Latvia and Estonia for the first time! We'll have a fresh new set performing more songs off War Of Being, plus more deep cuts from our back catalogue. And of course, there'll be a whole new stage show."

The band have also released a new live video for Natural Disaster, recorded at the band's sold-out show at London’s Kentish Town Forum in February earlier this year. You can see the new video in the brand new Tracks Of The Week which will be posted later today.

TesseracT headline this year's Radar Festival in Manchester this Saturday.

You can see all the dates and ticket details below.

Jan 10: FRA Paris Le Forum

Jan 11: SWI Lausanne-Docks

Jan 12: ITA Bologna Estragon

Jan 13: ITA Rome Orion Club

Jan 15: CRO Zagreb Boogaloo Club

Jan 17: GRE Thessaloniki Principal Club Theater

Jan 18: GRE Athens Gagarin 205

Jan 19: BUL Sofia Pirotska 5 Event Center

Jan 21: ROM Bucharest Quantic

Jan 22: ROM Cluj-Napoca Form Space

Jan 24: SLO Bratislava Majestic Music Club

Jan 25: GER Leipzig Felsenkeller - Ballsaal Jan

26: POL Krakow Klub Studio

Jan 28: DEN Aarhus Voxhall

Jan 29: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik

Jan 31: FIN Jyvaskyla Tanssisali Lutakko

Feb 01: FIN Turku Teatro

Feb 02: EST Tallinn,- Helitehas

Feb 04: LAT Riga Melna Piektdiena

Feb 05: POL Gdansk B90

Feb 07: GER Dortmund FZW Dortmund

Feb 08: GER Hannover Capitol

Feb 09: NED Nijmegenc Doornroosje

Feb 11: UK Brighton Chalk

Feb 12: UK Cambridge Cambridge Junction

Feb 14: UK Cardiff Tramshed

Feb 15: UK Leeds Project House

