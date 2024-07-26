TesseracT announce next phase of War Of Being world tour

UK prog metallers TesseracT have announced another European leg of their War Of Being world tour for January and February 2025.
The band have already traversed the globe on a run that has seen sold-out shows across multiple continents including North America, Europe, Australia & Asia. They return for a concerted run. through Europe that begins in Paris, France, on January 10 and completes at the Leeds Project House on February 15, including dates in Brighton, Cambridge and Cardiff.
"We're very excited to announce the second leg of the War Of Being world tour," says guitarist James Monteith. "We will kick this off in Europe in January, hitting many cities we didn't make it to the first time around. We're also performing in Croatia, Latvia and Estonia for the first time! We'll have a fresh new set performing more songs off War Of Being, plus more deep cuts from our back catalogue. And of course, there'll be a whole new stage show."
The band have also released a new live video for Natural Disaster, recorded at the band's sold-out show at London’s Kentish Town Forum in February earlier this year. You can see the new video in the brand new Tracks Of The Week which will be posted later today.
TesseracT headline this year's Radar Festival in Manchester this Saturday.
You can see all the dates and ticket details below.
TesseracT War Of Being Euorpean tour dates
Jan 10: FRA Paris Le Forum
Jan 11: SWI Lausanne-Docks
Jan 12: ITA Bologna Estragon
Jan 13: ITA Rome Orion Club
Jan 15: CRO Zagreb Boogaloo Club
Jan 17: GRE Thessaloniki Principal Club Theater
Jan 18: GRE Athens Gagarin 205
Jan 19: BUL Sofia Pirotska 5 Event Center
Jan 21: ROM Bucharest Quantic
Jan 22: ROM Cluj-Napoca Form Space
Jan 24: SLO Bratislava Majestic Music Club
Jan 25: GER Leipzig Felsenkeller - Ballsaal Jan
26: POL Krakow Klub Studio
Jan 28: DEN Aarhus Voxhall
Jan 29: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik
Jan 31: FIN Jyvaskyla Tanssisali Lutakko
Feb 01: FIN Turku Teatro
Feb 02: EST Tallinn,- Helitehas
Feb 04: LAT Riga Melna Piektdiena
Feb 05: POL Gdansk B90
Feb 07: GER Dortmund FZW Dortmund
Feb 08: GER Hannover Capitol
Feb 09: NED Nijmegenc Doornroosje
Feb 11: UK Brighton Chalk
Feb 12: UK Cambridge Cambridge Junction
Feb 14: UK Cardiff Tramshed
Feb 15: UK Leeds Project House