Teramaze announce new album with video for Weight Of Humanity

Australian prog metallers Teramaze have released a brand new video for new song Weight Of Humanity. It's the first track taken from the band's forthcoming new album, Are We Soldiers, which will be released through the Mascot Label Group on June 21. You can watch the full video below.

“Australian prog has been around for a while,” Teramaze guitarist, producer and songwriter Dean Wells tells Prog. “It was kick started with bands like Cog, Karnivool, and now there’s stuff like Voyager and Caligula’s Horse and Plini and things like that.”



“Funnily enough I don’t really feel that we’re really a part of that,” he continues. "The thing with Teramaze is we’re a progressive band but we’re closer to progressive metal and not progressive rock. But sometimes it’s not progressive rock at all, it’s more like metal with big pop choruses. I mean I like progressive metal because it gives me the chance to write anything under the banner of Teramaze. But sometimes I like writing pop songs. And it does leak into Teramaze, it always has. A song like Her Halo itself for example.”

Are We Soldiers is the follow-up to 2015's acclaimed Her Halo, which Prog Magazine called “Exceptional” and stating it was “one of the finest prog metal releases of recent years.”