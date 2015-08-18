Teramaze announce Her Halo

Teramaze have announced their latest album will be called Her Halo – and it’ll launch on October 30.

The Australian prog metal outfit have signed with Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group for their first release with vocalist Nathan Peachey. Her Halo is the follow-up to last year’s Esoteric Symbolism.

Mainman Dean Wells says of their latest material: “It was very much a conscious decision to focus on the songs. Our music is all about the song as a whole.

“If a melody only needs a slow guitar solo with only three notes, then so be it. There’s no need to add anything else that might take away from the track itself. If we focus on the songwriting, we can appeal to musicians or anybody who loves good music.”

Teramaze have released an short teaser trailer for the album. View it below.

Her Halo tracklist

01. An Ordinary Dream 02. To Love A Tyrant 03. Her Halo 04. Out Of Subconscious 05. For The Innocent 06. Trapeze 07. Broken 08. Delusions Of Grandeur