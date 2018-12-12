Teeth of The Sea to release Wraith in February

London art proggers Teeth of The Sea will release their new album, Wraith, through Rocket Recordings on February 22. You can watch a video for the atmospheric Hiraeth below.

The follow-up to 2015's Highly Dead Black Tarantula was recorded at East London's Soup Studios, and features contributions from Knifeworld's Chloe Herrington, percussionist Valentina Magaletti and Katherine Gifford (Stereolab).

Full tracklisting is:

1. I'd Rather Be Jack

2. Hiraeth

3. Burn Of The Shieling

4. Fortean Steed

5. VISITOR

6. Her Wraith

7. Wraiths In The Wall

8. Our Love Can Destroy This Whole Fucking World

9. Gladiators Ready

Teeth Of The Sea will also play the following dates:

France Rouen le 3 Pièces - February 23

France Nantes La Schene Michelet - 26

France Lille La Malterie - 27

Belgium Gent Charlatan - 28

London Moth Club - March 2

Todmorden Golden Lion - April 12

Manchester Soup Kitchen - 13

Ramsgate Music Hall - 26

Bristol Rough Trade - 27