Tears For Fears announce three special UK shows for September

UK pop prog duo Tears For Fears have announced three special UK live shows in September.

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith will headline the Radio 2 In The Park event at Leicester at Victoria Park on September 16, two days after two intimate performances at Pryzm in Kingston on September 14. Both of these two shows were postponed from last year due to the death of Queen Elizabeth.

At the same time the duo have released Rivers Of Mercy as the latest track from last year's The Tipping Point album. You can listen to the track below.

“We had an incredible piece of music that evoked peace and also images of the sea or a river," says Orzabal of the track. "And it felt strange because during Lockdown #1, I was in the West Country of England, and it was beautiful. Then you turn on the TV or your computer and there is absolute chaos. The narrator in Rivers Of Mercy is a person almost desperate to go back to a time when this chaos isn’t happening. This song has that idea of redemption through the river, like in Take Me To The River - that notion of redemption or baptism. That’s probably my favourite song on the whole album.”

“Sometimes people question the running order of an album. To have Rivers Of Mercy - this beautiful breath of serenity - coming right after the intensity of My Demons makes it all the more powerful," adds Curt Smith.

You can get tickets for Leicester's Radio 2 In The Park here.

Information on the Pryzm shows here.