TeamRock launches Games website

TeamRock has launched its own games website – TeamRock Games.

The site – which can be found here and via the navigation menu at the top of this page – is TeamRock’s home for all things gaming, as well as trivia and quizzes.

The site also offers updates on games currently being developed by TeamRock’s games team and wider news from the world of gaming.

Head of TeamRock Games, Brian Baglow, says: “With a few notable exceptions, rock and metal fans have not really had a lot of love in the games world. There have been some awesome soundtracks and games focused on the music, but not many. We’re going to change that.

“We know that the crossover between rock fans and gamers is huge. A massive number of our readers, listeners and visitors play games from the biggest console releases, to the latest mobile and online titles.

“We’re now hard at work creating our own games, which will bring rock and metal fans new ways to experience and play with the music that they love.

“The TeamRock Games website is the first small step for us into the world of gaming. We want to give our audience new content, which is relevant to them as music lovers and as gamers.”

He adds: “We have big plans for TeamRock’s games and the new games website. Watch this space for the latest news and updates from both TeamRock and the games world in general.

“Our latest game is now in production. You’ll find all the latest news and updates on the new TeamRock Games page.”

TeamRock Games’ debut effort, Metal Hammer Roadkill, was released last year and is available on Android and via Apple’s App Store.

