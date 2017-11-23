Tax The Heat announce new album Change Your Position

Tax The Heat have announced that their new studio album will be released early next year.

It’s titled Change Your Position and it’ll arrive on March 9 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. It’s the follow-up to their debut record Fed To The Lions.

Vocalist and guitarist Alex Veale says: “If an album is about capturing a band or artist at a certain point, Change Your Position might have happened at the perfect time.

“As a band we toured, found our sound, found our place and took inspiration from a world in utter chaos.

“With Change Your Position we pushed ourselves creatively as hard as we could and it took us further into ourselves than we expected – we hope it’s apparent to the listener.”

Change Your Position is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Tax The Heat Change Your Position tracklist

Money In The Bank Change Your Position Playing With Fire All That Medicine On The Run The Last Time Taking The Hit My Headspace We Are Consumers Cut Your Chains Wearing A Disguise The Symphony Has Begun

