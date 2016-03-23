Tarja teases No Bitter End

Tarja Turunen has released a brief clip of her track No Bitter End.

The former Nightwish singer will launch her latest album The Shadow Self on August 5. It follows her debut classical record Ave Maria – En Plein Air which came out in 2015.

Turunen said: “I am very excited to finally be able to share the first details of my new heavy rock album with all of you. The Shadow Self is full of songs that are very dear to me.

“I cannot wait for you to hear the record that I believe is one of my heaviest albums to date. Keep your eyes open, as there will be many surprises along the way to the album release.”

The Shadow Self is available for pre-order, while a full tracklist will be revealed in due course. She’ll head out on the road for a number of dates in June.

Jun 04: London Rock On Green Festival, UK

Jun 11: Kouvola Vaakuna Piknik, Finland

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jul 16: Kostryn Nad Odra Woodstock Festival, Poland

Jul 21: Nordholz Deichbrand, Germany

Aug 07: Saint Maurice De Gourdans Sylak Open Air, France

Oct 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Oct 10: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Oct 11: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany