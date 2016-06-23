Tarja streams new video for Innocence

Taken from her upcoming album The Shadow Self, Tarja Turunen is premiering her new video for Innocence exclusively with Metal Hammer.

“I wanted to write a song that mixes my classical background with rock,” Tarja tells Hammer. “In this particular piece, I heard the piano having an important role from the first moment, so we searched and found a great Chopin piece that fits like a glove to make a great classical-meets-heavy-band feeling.”

Tarja’s upcoming album The Shadow Self is out August 5, via EarMUSIC.

Tarja also features in the latest issue of Metal Hammer, discussing everything that’s happened over the past decade – from Nightwish to her personal life.

