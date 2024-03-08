Tangerine Dream's Phaedra at 50 is on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

Tangerine Dream grace the cover of the new issue of Prog, issue 148, which is on sale now!

Prog celebrates its 15th birthday with issue 148. At the same time, Tangerine Dream's groundbreaking Phaedra album has just turned 50 and we celebrate with the German electronic prog pioneers on the cover as we look at how that album made the band a global phenomenon, with exclusive interviews Peter Baumann; Steven Wilson, who remixed the original album; Edgar Froese’s widow, Bianca; ambient pioneer Steve Roach and more.

Elsewhere, the delightful Chester Thompson chats about his time with Frank Zappa, Weather Report and, of course, Genesis; Stackridge tell the story of their The Man In The Bowler Hat album; Bill Nelson tells us he’s still got plenty left in the tank and Big Big Train reveal their first full album with new singer Alberto Bravin.

All this, plus The Pineapple Thief, Damian Wilson and Adam Wakeman, Chelsea Wolfe, Kyros, Ihsahn, District 97, Per Wiberg and Fish On Friday bring us up to speed with their new releases.

There's also four exclusive postcards, designed by the late Edgar Froese himself and a fantastic free career-spanning 23-track Pallas downloadable sampler too.

In Prog 148...

The Pineapple Thief - Bruce Soord and co are back, questioning life and the world around them.

Bill Nelson - the mercurial Yorkshireman shares the secrets behind his two recent releases.

Damian Wilson & Adam Wakeman - prog’s finest double act are back with a new collection to soothe the soul.

Stackridge - the Bristolian proggers tell the story of 1974’s The Man In The Bowler Hat.

Chelsea Wolfe - the dark folky art-rocker is newly sober and newly invigorated on her new album.

Big Big Train - the much-loved collective release The Likes Of Us, their first full-length release with new singer Alberto Bravin.

Kyros - young UK proggers continue to mix things up with great new album Mannequin.

Ihsahn - the prog metal visionary mixes classical inclination with gutsy metal on his new self-titled release.

District 97 - the US prog rockers mix poppier sounds with their incendiary prog on Stay For The Ending.

Fish On Friday - melodic Anglo-Belgian proggers discuss their current album, 8mm.

Per Wiberg - former Opeth keyboard player Per Wiberg on the joys of playing two basses at the same time on one piece of music and suchlike.

Chester Thompson - Chester looks back on his time with Frank Zappa, Weather Report, and of course, Genesis, plus his own solo endeavours.

The Fierce And The Dead - Kev Feazey on a prog world full of Fripp, Mahavishnu, Kate Bush and minimalist pop!

Plus new and reissue reviews of It Bites FD, Rick Wakeman, The Pineapple Thief, Von Hertzen Brothers, Big Big Train, IQ, Procol Harum, Colosseum, Midas Fall, Richard Wileman and more…

This month we've seen gigs by Caligula’s Horse, Spock’s Beard, Tim Bowness, Exploring Birdsong and It Bites FD to name but a few.

