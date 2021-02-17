Tangerine Dream and Pendragon to headline HRH Prog XII

Tangerine Dream and Pendragon will headline HRH Prog XII when the live event returns to HRH resort in Great Yarmouth in East Anglia from March 17-20.

HRH Prog XII will be a three-day, two-arena showcase of a blend of classic and new progressive music. As always for HRH Prog events, the lineup is based on a fan vote – with previous attendees able to express their prog preferences and the bookings closely matching their wishes.

The Earth Band, featuring original Manfred Mann's Earth Band guitarist Mick Rogers, will headline the Thursday evening, with UK proggers Pendragon, who released their acclaimed Love Over Fear album last year, headlining the Friday night and a rare UK performance from the current line-up of Tangerine Dream topping the bill on the Saturday evening.

Also on the bill is a wealth of progressive talent, including Headpsace, Solstice, Magenta, Galahad, Godsticks, I Am The Manic Whale, Abel Ganz, Kepler Ten, IT, Doris Brendel, HeKz with more acts still to be announced.

Tickets are available here, by calling Charlotte on 0207 193 1865 or via live chat at the event website.