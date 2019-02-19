Tangerine Dream added to the Night Of The Prog bill

German prog legends Tangerine Dream have been added to this year's Night Of The Prog bill. The band will headline the Friday night, where they will appear with IQ, In Continuum and Dilemma.

"It's always good to take care of every aspect of Tangerine Dream. Electronica, Ambient, Prog and many others," Tangerine Dream's Thorsten Quaeschning told Prog. "Returning to the beautiful stage at Loreley / Night of the Prog Festival is a real honour."

Tangerine Dream join fellow headline acts Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets (Saturday) and joint headliners for Sunday Steve Hillage and Anathema on this year's bill which also features Tim Bowness, Ranestrane and The Windmill.

Tickets are available here.