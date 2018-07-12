Talons premiere new song On Levels with Prog

Hereford based post rockers Talons have streamed brand new song On Levels with Prog. You can listen below.

"It was the first track written for We All Know and in its discipline and restraint was a statement of intent for the record and a bold new step for us," Talons violinist Sam Little told us. "Collectively as a 6-piece, through its downcast mood and tempo we were interested in creating clarity and depth, a confident tidal mass moving in a single interminable direction."

On Levels is taken from the band's forthcoming new album We All Know, which will be released by Holy Roar Records on July 27. The follow up to 2014's New Topographics was recorded in August 2017 at Greenmount Studios in Leeds, inside an old church, with Lee Smith and Jamie Lockhart at the controls, We All Know was mastered by long-time collaborator Tom Woodhead.