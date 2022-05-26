Talk Talk debut album to get 40th anniversary vinyl reissue

By ( ) published

Talk Talk's The Party's Over to be reissued on coloured vinyl in July

Talk Talk
(Image credit: Alamy)

Pioneering post-rock band Talk Talk are to have their debut album, The Party's Over, reissued on coloured vinyl through EMI on July 15.

Originally released in 1982, and recorded by a line-up of Mark Hollis (vocals), Simon Brenner (keyboards), Lee Harris (drums), and Paul Webb (bass) (this would be the only Talk Talk album to feature Brenner), The Party's Over represents the band's early synth pop leanings.

The Party's Over was produced by former David Bowie engineer Colin Thurston, who also produced Duran Duran's debut album. The album reached No. 23 in the UK album charts and spawned two hit singles in Today, which reached No. 14 and Talk Talk, which stalled at No. 52.

The Party's Over will be released on white vinyl. A grey vinyl version will be available exclusively through the Dig! website.

Pre-order The Party's Over.

Talk Talk

(Image credit: Press)

Talk Tak: The Party's Over

Side A
Talk Talk
It’s So Serious
Today
The Party’s Over

 Side B
Hate
Have You Heard The News
Mirror Man
Another Word
Candy

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.