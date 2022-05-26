Talk Talk debut album to get 40th anniversary vinyl reissue

Pioneering post-rock band Talk Talk are to have their debut album, The Party's Over, reissued on coloured vinyl through EMI on July 15.

Originally released in 1982, and recorded by a line-up of Mark Hollis (vocals), Simon Brenner (keyboards), Lee Harris (drums), and Paul Webb (bass) (this would be the only Talk Talk album to feature Brenner), The Party's Over represents the band's early synth pop leanings.

The Party's Over was produced by former David Bowie engineer Colin Thurston, who also produced Duran Duran's debut album. The album reached No. 23 in the UK album charts and spawned two hit singles in Today, which reached No. 14 and Talk Talk, which stalled at No. 52.

The Party's Over will be released on white vinyl. A grey vinyl version will be available exclusively through the Dig! website.

Pre-order The Party's Over.

(Image credit: Press)

Talk Tak: The Party's Over

Side A

Talk Talk

It’s So Serious

Today

The Party’s Over

Side B

Hate

Have You Heard The News

Mirror Man

Another Word

Candy