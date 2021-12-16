Take a look at the Rega System One - Rega’s sleek all-in-one turntable package

Rega have lifted the lid on their Rega System One package – an all-in-one turntable bundle which has everything you need to start playing your vinyl collection ASAP.

The Rega System One comes with the award winning Rega Planar 1 turntable – which is included in our roundup of the best record players – an io amplifier, a pair of Rega’s Kyte speakers, a mini remote and all the cables you’ll need. It also features a headphone socket so you can connect up to your favourite wired cans. The whole package is priced at £1199 with a US price still to be confirmed.

Rega say: “The Rega System One is a unique, handmade analogue audio system designed to bring you the true Rega signature sound at an affordable price – a selection of our most acclaimed products carefully selected in one convenient package.

“All three products have a perfect synergy which promises to bring your vinyl collection to life. The io amplifier has a high-quality built-in phono stage, two line level inputs and a headphone socket offering plenty of connectivity options to expand your system even further if you so wish.”

We took the Rega Planar 1 turntable for a spin back in April using Led Zeppelin’s Houses Of The Holy and were impressed with its sound, calling the experience “punchy, powerful and precise.”

