Tacoma Narrows Bridge Disaster stream new single Machinations

UK post-rock/prog quartet Tacoma Narrows Bridge Disaster have streamed their brand new single Machinations, which you can listen to below. The eight-minute track is taken from the band's upcoming album The World Inside.

"To anyone that isn’t yet aware, we are releasing Machinations - a single from our upcoming album titled The World Inside," the band say. "This will be the first of a series of singles leading up to the album release in the summer. We will also be releasing videos in support of each single so make sure you tune into our Facebook. We are aware some of you have been waiting for this for a long time so we made it downloadable for free! Enjoy!"

Machinations can be streamed on Spotify and iTunes and is also available to download for free from the band's Bandcamp page.

Tacoma Narrows Bridge Disaster announced themselves with apocalyptic thematic songs on their first album Collapse in 2009. They released their acclaimed album Exegesis in 2012, an album that explores the life and works of the science fiction writer Philip K. Dick. They followed up with Wires/Dream\Wires in 2015, an album that explores the near nuclear devastation of the Cold War and the 1983 Soviet nuclear false alarm incident. The band released Truth Escapes in 2018.

Tacoma Narrows Bridge Disaster will play The Dome in Tufnel Park on September 11.