Tacoma Narrows Bridge Disaster celebrate 10th Anniversary

London based post rockers Tacoma Narrows Bridge Disaster celebrate their tenth anniversary this year. The quartet will play at Camden's Black Heart on Friday night, where they'll be debuting new single Truth Escapes.

"It's a mesmerising journey into the sound of the band, exploring ambience and heavy rock riffs in equal measure," bassist Tom Granica tells Prog. "The song is a taste of what is to come, with a new prog-rock ambient-metal tinged album landing in 2019."

Tacoma Narrows Bridge Disaster announced themselves with apocalyptic thematic songs on their first album Collapse in 2009. They released their acclaimed album Exegesis in 2012, an album that explores the life and works of the science fiction writer Philip K. Dick. They followed up with Wires/Dream\Wires in 2015, an album that explores the near nuclear devastation of the Cold War and the 1983 Soviet nuclear false alarm incident.

Everyone attending Friday night's gig will receive a free download code for Truth Escapes. Support comes from Flies Are Spies From Hell and Maziac.