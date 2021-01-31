System Of A Down launch frantic Genocidal Humanoidz video

System Of A Down have launched a video for Genocidal Humanoidz. The clip was premiered during the band's charity livestream this weekend, which aimed to raise funds for Armenian soldiers injured in the defence of Artsakh, a breakaway state in the South Caucasus that's been at the centre of a bloody dispute between Armenia and Turkish-backed Azerbaijan.

In a statement accompanying the livestream, the band wrote, "In the tragic aftermath of the most egregious violence to affect the area since 1994, soldiers for the Defense Army of Artsakh and Armenia (many of them volunteers) suffered war crimes at the hands of the invaders - Azerbaijan abetted by Turkey and their Syrian mercenaries. Even after the ceasefire signed on November 10, 2020, those heroes wounded in the recent conflict remain in dire need of prosthetics, advanced treatment, and medical care.

"We are hosting this fundraising livestream event today in order to raise money to rehabilitate and outfit the hundreds of soldiers who have lost arms and legs with life-changing prosthetic limbs. The funding will also benefit the introduction of groundbreaking laser therapy for the treatment of white phosphorous chemical burns and the reduction of scarring and agonising pain. All proceeds from this livestream will be donated to rehabilitation efforts."

Genocidal Humanoidz and another new song, Protect The Land, were both originally released late last year to raise awareness and funds for struggle, and were the first new songs to emerge from the band in 15 years.

Elsewhere in the two-hour livestream, the band's Serj Tankian, John Dolmayan and Shavo Odadjian were joined by a series of guests including video director Adam Mason, Armenia Fund president Maria Mehranian, Armenian-American musician Sebu Simonian, Dr Lilit Garibyan, who set up a medical laser clinic in Yerevan, Armenia, in 2013, and Araksya Karapetyan, the Armenian-born American television anchor of KTTV FOX11's Good Day L.A.

At the time of writing, the band's Aid For Artsakh Campaign appeal has raised over $500,000.