System Of A Down announce first full tour since 2018

Nu metal misfits System Of A Down have announced their first proper tour in seven years.

The Armenian-American four-piece will journey across South America in April and May, with stops in Bogotá, Lima, Santiago, Buenos Aires, Curitiba, Rio De Janeiro and São Paulo.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow, December 17 at 10am local time, with general sale beginning on December 19 at 12pm. See the list of dates below.

The news comes one week after the band announced three North American stadium shows with three different co-headliners for August and September. They’ll play Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with Korn, then Soldier Field in Chicago with Avenged Sevenfold and Rogers Stadium in Toronto with Deftones. Second nights were added to each show due to demand.

System Of A Down released their latest albums, Mezmerize and Hypnotize, in 2005 then went on hiatus. The band reformed in 2011 but increasingly preferred one-night concerts and festival slots to large-scale touring. Singer Serj Tankian explained the decision in an interview with Revolver last year.

“I’ve been touring for 20-something years, on and off, of course,” he said. “Not every year. And it’s fun, it’s profitable, it makes a lot of people happy in terms of being out there and sharing the music and [seeing] the reaction, and people really enjoying it and getting that feedback.

“But after years of doing it and the travel that’s involved, it’s one of those things where it’s not the top priority on my list in life.”

System Of A Down haven’t released a new album since reuniting despite intense fan interest. However, in October, Tankian didn’t rule out the idea altogether, telling The Sun what their next album would need to do for him to be interested.

“I would say if System ever decided to make a record, it would be a fresh start in a brand new way, in a beautiful new direction,” he said.

He also revealed the band have a few unreleased songs at bay, calling them “hidden gems”.

Apr 24: Bogotá Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin, Colombia

Apr 27: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

Apr 30: Santiago Parque Estadio Nacional, Chile

May 03: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez Sarsfield, Argentina

May 06: Curitiba Estadio Couto Pereira, Brazil

May 08: Rio De Janeiro Estadion Nilton Santos, Brazil

May 10: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil