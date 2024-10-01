Serj Tankian suggests what a new System Of A Down album would sound like: “It would be a fresh start in a brand new way”

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has suggested what a new album from the nu metal stars would sound like.

The Armenian-American band, who haven’t released a record since 2005’s Mezmerize and Hypnotize, seemingly haven’t been able to get on the same page creatively since their return from inactivity in 2011. Since their comeback, they’ve released just two singles, Protect The Land and Genocidal Humanoidz, both in 2020.

However, Tankian has told The Sun that, if System Of A Down were to ever put out another album, it would be a serious, refreshing change for the band. “I would say if System ever decided to make a record, it would be a fresh start in a brand new way, in a beautiful new direction,” he says.

Tankian goes on to reveal that System Of A Down have some unreleased songs in their canon, which he called “hidden gems”. “We do have some unreleased material from the past that’s set,” he says. “I forgot how many songs there are, but it’s a handful of them that would be interesting also in an archival capacity because I think some of them are some really amazing gems.”

The singer doesn’t say if there’s a release window for these songs, or if they’re even going to come out at all.

Tankian, who co-founded System Of A Down in 1994, has kept himself busy during the band’s creative drought by releasing solo music. His Foundations EP came out earlier this year. The vocalist also put out his memoir, Down With The System, in May.

In a recent interview with Revolver, Tankian named what he considers to be the best nu metal album ever. “I’m gonna have to say Korn’s first record,” Tankian said, “because it seems like that was the time that the term ‘nu metal’ was created. I actually think people don’t think of System Of A Down as nu metal. But Korn, for sure.”