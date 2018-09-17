Synthwave pioneer Perturbator announces 2019 European tour

Perturbator has announced a 25-date tour of the UK and Europe for March 2019.

The man also known as James Kent made waves in the metal underground last year with performances at Roadburn, Hellfest and Download festivals, and has now revealed his largest headline tour ever – including three dates in the United Kingdom.

Last year, Perturbator released mini-album New Model, which was an intended departure from his synthwave roots, opting to call it "“purely dark electronic music." He told Hammer: “I just think genre names are pointless. They tend to make people talk too much and then forget to listen to the actual music that’s presented to them.”

Tickets for the UK dates can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

Pertubator European tour 2019

Mar 01: Villeurbanne, CCO, France

Mar 02: Strasbourg, La Laiterie, France

Mar 03: Milano, Santeria Social Club, Italy

Mar 05: München, Backstage, Germany

Mar 06: Vienna, Szene, Austria

Mar 07: Budapest, Akavarium NagyHall, Hungary

Mar 08: Berlin, Lido, Germany

Mar 09: Praha, Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic

Mar 10: Wrocław, Pralnia, Poland

Mar 12: Helsinki, The Circus, Finland

Mar 13: Tampere, Pakkahuone, Finland

Mar 15: Stockholm, Debaser, Sweden

Mar 16: Oslo, Parkteatret, Norway

Mar 17: Copenhagen, Lille Vega, Denmark

Mar 19: Hamburg, Knust, Germany

Mar 20: Köln, Essigfabrik, Germany

Mar 21: Esch-sur-Alzette, Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg

Mar 22: Brussels, Le Botanique, Belgium

Mar 23: Tilburg, 013 KZ, Netherlands

Mar 24: Amsterdam, Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 26: Glasgow, The Garage, United Kingdom

Mar 27: Manchester, Academy 2, United Kingdom

Mar 28: London, Islington O2 Academy, United Kingdom

Mar 29: Paris, Le Trianon, France

Mar 30: Nantes, Stereolux, France