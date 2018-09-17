Synthwave pioneer Perturbator announces 2019 European tour

Perturbator has announced a 25-date tour of the UK and Europe for March 2019.
The man also known as James Kent made waves in the metal underground last year with performances at Roadburn, Hellfest and Download festivals, and has now revealed his largest headline tour ever – including three dates in the United Kingdom.
Last year, Perturbator released mini-album New Model, which was an intended departure from his synthwave roots, opting to call it "“purely dark electronic music." He told Hammer: “I just think genre names are pointless. They tend to make people talk too much and then forget to listen to the actual music that’s presented to them.”
Tickets for the UK dates can be purchased from Ticketmaster.
Pertubator European tour 2019
Mar 01: Villeurbanne, CCO, France
Mar 02: Strasbourg, La Laiterie, France
Mar 03: Milano, Santeria Social Club, Italy
Mar 05: München, Backstage, Germany
Mar 06: Vienna, Szene, Austria
Mar 07: Budapest, Akavarium NagyHall, Hungary
Mar 08: Berlin, Lido, Germany
Mar 09: Praha, Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic
Mar 10: Wrocław, Pralnia, Poland
Mar 12: Helsinki, The Circus, Finland
Mar 13: Tampere, Pakkahuone, Finland
Mar 15: Stockholm, Debaser, Sweden
Mar 16: Oslo, Parkteatret, Norway
Mar 17: Copenhagen, Lille Vega, Denmark
Mar 19: Hamburg, Knust, Germany
Mar 20: Köln, Essigfabrik, Germany
Mar 21: Esch-sur-Alzette, Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg
Mar 22: Brussels, Le Botanique, Belgium
Mar 23: Tilburg, 013 KZ, Netherlands
Mar 24: Amsterdam, Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 26: Glasgow, The Garage, United Kingdom
Mar 27: Manchester, Academy 2, United Kingdom
Mar 28: London, Islington O2 Academy, United Kingdom
Mar 29: Paris, Le Trianon, France
Mar 30: Nantes, Stereolux, France