Rick Wakeman and Billy Sherwood guest on Leon Alvarado album

Rick Wakeman and Billy Sherwood will feature on Leon Alvarado’s album The Future Left Behind.

The concept album is due out on July 30 and is a follow-up to 2014’s Music From An Expanded Universe.

Yes bassist Sherwood appears on guitar duties and also helped the composer record the album, while Wakeman performed on the track Launch Overture. The record was mastered by longtime Pink Floyd engineer Andy Jackson.

Alvarado says he was inspired by Wakeman’s iconic work Journey To The Centre Of The Earth, as well as music by Vangelis and Yes.

He says: “My goal was to create something that would combine the artwork and the music into one cohesive vision. I thought that basing my project on a sci-fi story would be very fitting and would give me the necessary creative space to make music that entices the imagination.

“It meant for me to come up with a story, some music and a set of visuals that together would form an inclusive experience. I started by working on music that had more of a cinematic feel than my usual, meaning that when played, it evokes certain imagery in the listener’s mind.”

The Future Left Behind can be pre-ordered via iTunes or CD Baby.

Leon Alvarado The Future Left Behind tracklist

1. Preface

Leon Alvarado details Persistence