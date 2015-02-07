Stryper preview studio track

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has issued an audio clip from the band’s latest studio sessions.

They entered SpiritHouse Recording Studios in Northampton, Massachusetts earlier this month to work on the follow-up to 2013’s No More Hell To Pay, with Sweet providing daily play-by-play updates for fans via social media.

Sweet says about the sessions: “We’re tracking Heaven right now and I believe that this album may very well be our best. Five days in and counting – everything sounds fabulous.”

Sweet has confirmed the project will released later this year.

The singer has teamed up with ex-Dokken guitarist George Lynch in Sweet & Lynch along with former Megadeth bass player James LoMenzo and ex-Whitesnake drummer Brian Tichy. The supergroup launched debut album Only To Rise last month.

Sweet has been in the headlines recently after saying he was asked to work with Sebastian Bach in an attempt to help return the singer to a classic Skid Row-era sound, but Bach insists discussions never took place.