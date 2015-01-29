Sweet: I'd have helped Bach return to glory days

Michael Sweet says he was tapped to produce a Sebastian Bach solo album that would have gone back to the sound of early Skid Row.

The Stryper frontman claims Bach got in touch over an idea to work on the album, which Sweet would have co-written and produced – only for the former Skid Row frontman to go silent on the issue.

Sweet tells Eddie Trunk Live: “I don’t wanna throw him under the bus or make him feel awkward or weird. I was approached to do a Sebastian album, to produce it and to co-write with him and basically try to kind of go back to those powerful songs from the past. Not make a dated record, but just that style, the anthemic Skid Row stuff that everybody loves. And that was the plan.

“Management got involved, and Sebastian and I e-mailed each other back and forth. It was going down the track a little ways and all of a sudden it came to a screeching halt. He decided he wanted to do an acoustic album, or wanted to do this, or wanted to do that.

“And I was just, like, ‘Guys, let me know what’s going on, if it’s going on.’ And I never really heard any more about it, so I guess it’s not happening. But it would have been cool. I’ll tell you right now, I think I could have helped Sebastian make a killer album. But hey, we’ll never know.”

Sweet was asked for his view on Bach’s comments that he has 800,000 Facebook followers yet sold only 5000 copies of his latest album Give ‘Em Hell in the first week.

And according to Sweet, the answer is simple – Bach’s fans want the Sebastian of old.

He adds: “This isn’t a bash against Sebastian at all, it’s just my opinion. I think people wanna hear Sebastian of old. They wanna hear the Skid Row Sebastian. They wanna hear the hits. And he’s giving them modern rock.

“It’s a good album, it’s a good-sounding album, but it’s not the glory days.”

Sweet’s project with George Lynch, Sweet & Lynch, released their debut album Only To Rise this week.