Sweet & Lynch detail Only To Rise

Michael Sweet and George Lynch have revealed details of their debut album which also features drummer Brian Tichy and bassist James LoMenzo.

Titled Only To Rise, Sweet & Lynch’s 12-track recording will launch on January 27 via Frontiers Music.

They previously issued a lyric video for September – a tribute to the victims of the 9⁄ 11 terror attacks in the US. Now they’ve released a two-track album teaser featuring The Wish and Dying Rose. And they say the latter could be a smash hit.

Sweet says: “When you make an album you hope there are those two or three tracks people gravitate to and everyone is in agreement over – and that’s what happened with this album.

“When I sent George all the songs he said to me, ‘That song Dying Rose is a smash that could cross all boundaries.’ Everybody seemed to really like it.”

Lynch adds: “I was just messing around with my Telecaster and I came up with this rock countryesque riff and Michael just put the most beautiful melody to it with a huge hook. It’s very Nashville in a way but it’s an emotional song too. It’s one of those songs you can’t just listen to once, you have to keep listening to it over and over. It’s so catchy.”

Along with the record’s release via their label, the band have launched a Pledgemusic page, offering those who pre-order exclusive behind the scenes content. They’ve also detailed album packages featuring caps, T-shirts, hoodies, lithographs and signed vinyl pressings.

Earlier this week, Sweet revealed that Stryper are planning a return to the studio in February to record the follow-up to 2013’s No More Hell To Pay. They hope to release the album later next year.

Only To Rise tracklist