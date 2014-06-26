Sweet and Lynch name supergroup

Michael Sweet has revealed the likely name of his new supergroup featuring George Lynch.

The former Stryper frontman is teaming up with Lynch, of Dokken and Lynch Mob, as well as former Megadeth bass player James Lomenzo and one time Whitesnake drummer Brian Tichy on the project, to be known as Sweet Lynch.

An album will be released in the coming months.

Sweet tells Guitar International: “It looks like we are going to go with the name Sweet Lynch. We were debating that for a while and the label was pushing it for it.

“I co-wrote the songs with George. I called Brian Tichy and James Lomenzo to put the band together. You’ll start to hear about it in September with the first single and video. It’s an incredible combination of classic 70s and 80s. You will hear some flavours of Journey, Bad Company, Dokken, Van Halen, and Stryper.

“James and Brian are amazing musicians. They tore it up. The drums and bass are just as impressive as the guitars. Everybody really delivered.

“I love this CD. I’m super excited for people to hear this CD. I’m so proud of it.”

Meanwhile, Sweet says he lost a diary he was writing in preparation for his book Honestly: My Life And Stryper. He says: “I lost it on the road. Somebody I’m sure has it and enjoying it and may even publish it someday. “Maybe none of the stories will line up with the stories in my book. I did this book from memory, as I have a pretty good memory of things.”