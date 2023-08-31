"It took us ten years, for a million different reasons." Moon Safari announce Himlabacken Vol. 2

Swedish prog rockers Moon Safari have finally announced the release of ther latest album, Himlabacken Vol. 2, which will be released through the band's own Blomljud Records on December 8 (December 6 through Marquee Inc. in Japan).

The new album follows a decade after the release of it;s predecessor, the acclaimed Himlabacken Vol. 1, which they released back in 2013.

"It took us ten years, for a million different reasons,: the band explain. "We won't bore you with all of them. Let's just say that for a band that celebrates the wonders of youth like we do it would have been impossible for us to keep up the pace we had until 2014. We had four kids between us when Himlabacken Vol. 1 came out. Now that number is 16. Watching these kids laugh, play and marvel at the simple things in life is the point of it all, really, and that's taken up much of our time. Rightly so.

"But we're not dead yet. We return with what we know is a worthy comeback album, filled with our own special brand of symphonic rock cultivated over 20 years as an antidote to the long dark winters of northern Sweden, with those trademark vocal group-inspired harmonies, up-lifting melodies and soulful romantic lyrics that our fans have come to expect.

"This time in contrast with a heavier, slighty darker side that might surprise, and hopefully excite, our long-time listeners and also bring in new ones. With the addition of ex-Black Bonzo drummer Mikael Israelsson to the band we've totally revamped and boosted the low end of our sound, tightened it up, and that attitude shift is felt through our entire arrangements.

"Welcome back to Heaven Hill, dear friends. We hope you'll enjoy the ride."

Mikael Israelsson joins Simon Åkesson (lead and backing vocals, piano, organ, moog), Pontus Åkesson (lead and backing vocals, electric and acoustic guitar), Sebastian Åkesson (backing vocals, assorted keys, percussion) and Johan Westerlund (lead and backing vocals, bass guitar), while saxophonist Jamison Smeltz guests on Forever, For You.

Himlabacken Vol. 2 was recorded at Kulturföreningen Mullberget in Skellefteå, Sweden and mixed and mastered by Rich Mouser at the Mouse House Studio in Los Angeles, California.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Blomljud Records)

Moon Safari: Himlabacken Vol. 2

1. 198X (Heaven Hill)

2. Between the Devil and Me

3. Emma, Come On

4. A Lifetime to Learn How To Love

5. Beyond the Blue

6. Blood Moon

7. Teen Angel Meets The Apocalypse

8. Forever, For You

9. Epilog